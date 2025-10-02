AD
‘Buckingham Nicks’ debuts in top 5 on several ‘Billboard’ charts

todayOctober 2, 2025

Cover of 1973’s ‘Buckingham Nicks’/(Rhino Records)

When Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham released their debut album, Buckingham Nicks, in 1973, it failed to make any sort of significant appearance on the album charts. But more than 50 years later, that has all changed.

According to Billboard, the recent reissue of Buckingham Nicks has made an appearance on several charts, including the Top Album Sales chart, where it debuted at #3 after moving 30,000 copies in the U.S.

Buckingham Nicks did even better on several other charts, including the Top Rock Albums, Indie Store Album Sales and Catalog Albums charts, where it debuted at #1, and the Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Vinyl Albums charts, where it landed at #2.

As for the all-genre Billboard 200, Buckingham Nicks just missed the top 10, debuting at #11.

Buckingham Nicks is the only album the former couple released as a duo. It eventually led to them being invited to join Fleetwood Mac.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

