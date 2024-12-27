Building used for the Doors’ ‘Morrison Hotel’ cover destroyed by fire

Rhino

A building that once housed the Morrison Hotel, made famous on the cover of The Doors‘ fifth studio album of the same name, was destroyed by fire on Thursday, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, 17 fire companies responded to the blaze at the building, which housed a transient hotel when it was immortalized in a 1969 photo by rock photographer Henry Diltz and was used for the album’s cover. It took 30 minutes for flames to be controlled.

Prior to the fire breaking out, plans were in the works to turn the building, on the corner of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street in Los Angeles, into affordable housing. It has now been red-tagged, meaning it is unsafe to be occupied.

Released in February 1970, Morrison Hotel peaked at #4 in the U.S. and featured the single “Roadhouse Blues,” which was a Hot 100 hit for the band and became a staple at their live shows.