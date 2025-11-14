AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Burglars who allegedly broke into Joe Burrow’s home in plea deal talks, court documents show

todayNovember 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD

(CINCINNATI) — Three men charged in a December 2024 burglary at the Ohio home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are in talks with federal prosecutors about a plea deal, according to a new court filing Friday.

The men — Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales and Jordan Fransico Quiroga Sanchez — allegedly stole $300,000 worth of designer luggage, glasses, wrist watches and jewelry from Burrow’s home in Anderson Township.

Burrow was not home at the time as the Bengals were playing a game in Dallas against the Cowboys. 

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, discovered the burglary when she was dropped off at the house “and noticed that the living room and master bedroom looked unusually messy,” according to the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for the three men asked the judge Friday for additional time to negotiate a possible plea deal. 

They were charged with interstate transport of stolen goods and falsification of records in a federal investigation after being pulled over in a traffic stop on Jan. 10. Authorities found photos of the three men allegedly posing with the stolen jewelry one day after the break-in on one of the men’s cellphones.

The judge, Jeffrey Hopkins, agreed on Friday to reconvene Dec. 18 to give the parties “additional time to either negotiate a plea agreement or prepare for trial.”

Although Burrow was out of state at the time of the burglary, a security detail had been deployed to watch the residence while he was gone. The thieves took advantage of a shift change with the security detail, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities believe the burglars entered the property from the woods, out of sight of the security detail, the complaint said.

They then forced entry through the bedroom window at the rear of the house, according to the complaint. No security cameras were located at the rear of the residence.

The suspects are also facing state charges of first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and second-degree felony burglary, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced in February.

Authorities believe the three men are members of a South American theft group and operated in the same manner as others that targeted the homes of professional athletes around the country. The crime rings have targeted everyone from Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

ABC News’ Jason Volack and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

SCAC TOURNAMENT INFO

Posted: Nov 13, 2025 Tournament Info: Tickets: $10 For the first day or $15 for the whole weekend (Cashless) Video Links: Colorado vs Austin College: 2025 Colorado College vs Austin College - Women's Schreiner vs leTourneau: 2025 LeTourneau vs Schreiner - Women's St. Thomas vs TBA: 2025 Winner Match 1 vs St. Thomas […]

todayNovember 13, 2025

AD
0%