Busy woman? Sabrina Carpenter eyed for role in third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Mamma Mia, here we go again: The third film in the beloved series based around ABBA songs is currently in development, and producer Judy Craymer tells Deadline that Sabrina Carpenter is being considered for a role.

Asked which role Sabrina would play, Craymer says, “She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep.” Craymer adds, “It’ll happen when it happens.”

Considering that Sabrina has covered ABBA’s songs “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” in concert, perhaps it’s not a stretch to imagine her in the movie. Obviously Sabrina’s a fan, but Craymer also believes that “Dua Lipa‘s and even Pink‘s generation” have also been influenced by ABBA’s music.

While she’s been focusing on her music career lately, Sabrina is also an actress. Her most recent movies, Tall Girl 2 and Emergency, both came out in 2022.

Craymer also says that Streep’s character, Donna, will indeed make an appearance in the new film, but she won’t divulge details of the script.

Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, the musical that inspired the films, is returning to Broadway for a limited engagement starting Aug. 2. According to Deadline, a TV show based on the movies is also being discussed.