Rev Rock Report

Buying a Foreigner T-shirt could win you a custom Harley Davidson

todayMay 23, 2024

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Foreigner is giving their fans a chance to win a custom Harley Davidson motorcycle, and it’s all for a good cause. 

The band is selling a custom Ticket To Ride T-Shirt, with 100% of the proceeds going to Shriners Children’s Hospitals. Each T-shirt purchased comes with a chance to win the custom Harley designed by Shawn Barker, owner of Barker Gang Inc., and Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen 

The bike, in “Hot Blooded” red, features the logos of Foreigner and Shriners Children’s and is signed by the band, including co-founder Mick Jones, Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarist Bruce Watson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, drummer Chris Frazier and former saxophonist Tom Gimbel.

More info can be found at foreignerbike.com.

Next up, Foreigner is set to launch the Renegades & Jukebox Heroes tour with Styx and John Waite on June 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

And this fall, Foreigner will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

