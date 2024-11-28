AD
National News

California Cybertruck crash results in fatalities and an injury

todayNovember 28, 2024

KGO

(PIEDMONT, CA) — Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when their Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont, California, according to police.

Just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a collision alert from an iPhone, which provided police with the location of the crash, according to Piedmont Police Department Chief Jeremy Bowers. Shortly after, someone called 911 to report a crash.

“Officers arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle collision fully engulfed in flames,” Bowers said at a press conference Wednesday.

Another motorist was able to pull one person from the Cybertruck, Bowers said.

Officers attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire was too intense for the extinguishers to be effective, police said.

The Piedmont Fire Department responded and was ultimately able to extinguish the flames, according to Bowers.

Police believe it is possible the people involved in the crash were at a function together before the incident.

There is no evidence that a mechanical issue with the electric truck caused the crash, police said.

Police said they will not be releasing information about the identities of those killed in the Cybertruck at this time.

Speed was a factor in the collision, but there were other factors that likely contributed to the deadly crash, Bowers said.

The Piedmont Police Department is investigating along with the California Highway Patrol.

Written by: ABC News

