California fires weather forecast: Fire danger expected to increase as winds pick up

KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — There has been a reprieve from the strongest winds in Southern California over the past 24 hours, but winds are expected to pick up later Saturday into the night, raising the fire danger yet again.

The fire outlook for Saturday is back at the “Critical” level for much of southern California as dry, gusty winds fan the flames.

Wind alerts, including a High Wind Warning, are in effect for much of the Los Angeles area as this next round of Santa Ana winds arrive.

Northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected by Saturday night with gusts up to 65 mph.

Another major wind event is expected between Monday night and Wednesday, which may lead to rapid fire spread yet again.

Smoke has also lead to significantly reduced air quality all across the Los Angeles area and there won’t be any major improvements until these fires subside.

Southern California is not out of the woods yet when it comes to fire danger.

At least 11 people have been killed by the devastating wildfires. The two biggest are the Palisades Fire, which has decimated the coastal community of the Pacific Palisades, and the Eaton Fire, which has scorched home after home in Altadena.

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades fire, at 21,596 acres, was 11% contained and the Eaton fire, at 14,117 acres, was 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.