California hammered with rain and flooding ahead of holiday weekend: Latest

todayDecember 21, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — California is getting hammered with rain and flooding, causing dangerous travel conditions as the holiday rush begins.

Rainfall totals could reach 10 inches in some areas.

Significant travel delays and road closures are likely due to flooded roads. Mudslides are also possible.

The storm, which will last from Wednesday to Friday, brought flooding to the Bay Area on Wednesday and is now dumping rain and gusty winds on Southern California.

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are in the bull’s-eye for the heaviest rain and flooding on Thursday, with the National Weather Service issuing its second-highest flood threat forecast for the counties.

Oxnard in Ventura County recorded about one month’s worth of rain in just 40 minutes on Thursday morning. Some people were rescued from their cars after they became trapped on flooded roads.

By Friday morning, the heavy rain and potential flooding will move into Los Angeles and cities to the south.

The rain will also move into the Phoenix area on Friday. Flash flooding, hail and thunderstorms are possible.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

