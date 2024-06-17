AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Calista Flockhart says she urged Harrison Ford to do Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

todayJune 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Apple TV+

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Calista Flockhart says she’d “hate to take credit” for her husband Harrison Ford‘s acclaimed turn in Apple TV+’s dramedy series Shrinking, but it appears she’s being modest.

Flockhart was reflecting on how TV changed since she came into our homes as the title character with Fox’s groundbreaking legal comedy Ally McBeal, saying, “I think that Ally McBeal possibly legitimized television in a very cool way.” 

Musing about TV sparked a memory for the Feud actress, recalling with a laugh, “I remember going to an event and George Lucas was there, and he was saying ‘TV is the future, and we can forget about films,’ and I remember saying to my husband, ‘See? Stupid? You’re stupid. I’m not.’ And so that was a really good moment for me.”

As for Shrinking, she said, “Well, I hate to take credit … so I can’t take credit, but we always ask each other for our opinion.”

“He called me, he was in London shooting Indiana Jones and … he said, ‘There’s a show that they want me to do … it’s the people that did something Ted.”

“I said, ‘Ted Lasso?'” Calista recalls replying. “And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I think that’s it.'”

“And I said, ‘Yes. Just say yes,'” the actress continued.

She added, “And I read the script and I said, ‘You are absolutely going to say yes.'”

Flockhart also expressed of Ford’s portrayal of Dr. Paul Rhoades, “I am so happy for him. It’s such a great part, and he’s so good in it. And it’s really, really wonderful to see. It makes me so happy.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%