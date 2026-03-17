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Mike FM Music News

Call me baby: Carly Rae Jepsen welcomes first child

todayMarch 17, 2026

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Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival on July 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Carly Rae Jepsen has gone from “Call Me Maybe” to “Call Me Baby:” She and her husband Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, aka Cole M.G.N., have welcomed their first child.

On her Instagram Story, Carly shared a mirror selfie of herself holding a newborn dressed in a green-and-white striped onesie and cap. She wrote, “Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one.”  She didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name.

In November, Carly and Cole announced the pregnancy with a black-and-white photo of themselves sitting on their bed, with Carly showing off her baby bump. The caption read, “Oh hi baby.”

The Canadian singer and the music producer first met in 2021 at a songwriting session and started dating in 2022. They got engaged in 2024, and wed in October of 2025 at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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