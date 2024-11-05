AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Camila Alves says Matthew McConaughey brings ‘so much joy’ in birthday tribute

todayNovember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
(L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey

Camila Alves is celebrating her husband Matthew McConaughey in the sweetest way on his birthday.

The Oscar winner turned 55 on Monday.

In an Instagram video she shared on Monday, Alves and McConaughey are seen riding on a motorbike of some sort and cruising through the streets at night with music playing.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “Today we celebrate you!”

Alves then goes on to say that she and her family have been celebrating McConaughey all weekend before saying, “you bring so much Joy Matthew… but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental…!”

“To more sleigh street rides celebrating YOU!” she added.

In the past, Alves and McConaughey have taken to Instagram to celebrate their family’s milestones, especially birthdays.

For her birthday in January, McConaughey shared a photo of the both of them and called Alves a “hot mamma” in the caption of the post.

The duo tied the knot on June 9, 2012 after first meeting in 2006.

Prior to getting married, they welcomed their son Levi, 15, in 2008, and daughter Vida, 14, in 2010.

They welcomed their son Livingston during the same year of their wedding in 2012.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%