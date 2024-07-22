AD
Entertainment News

Camila Mendes, Jonah Hauer-King and more in talks for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up

todayJuly 22, 2024

Background
‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’ – Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

A follow-up to the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer will star some new faces and could feature some favorites from the original, ABC Audio has confirmed. 

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are in talks to return from the original hit. Also in talks to join the cast are Do Revenge‘s Camila Mendes; Glass Onion‘s Madelyn ClineJonah Hauer-King from Disney’s recent Little Mermaid live-action film; and Sarah Pidgeon from Tiny Beautiful Things.

Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is helming the follow-up, which Sony Pictures will release in theaters on July 18, 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer starred Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s eventual wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. It followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after they fled the scene of a tragic accident.

The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

