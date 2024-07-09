AD
Entertainment News

Can you dig it? Lin-Manuel Miranda looking to NYC gang flick ‘The Warriors’ for next musical project

todayJuly 9, 2024

ABC

“Warriors! Come out and (press) playyy…” Hamilton creator and everything-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly looking to the 1979 cult classic The Warriors as inspiration for his latest musical project.

Bloomberg is reporting the EGOT-winner will be creating a musical concept album based on Walter Hill‘s film, which centered on various clashing themed street gangs in New York City, including the titular one, as well as others including The Gramercy Riffs, The Baseball Furies, and The Orphans.

Playwright Eisa Davis is co-writing the album with Miranda, according to the publication, possibly putting the project on the track of other concept albums-turned-stage musicals like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Who‘s Tommy.

The popularity of The Warriors continues to this day, through merchandising and cosplay, and comic con autograph signings with the cast, which included Michael Beck, James Remar, and Deborah Van Valkenburgh.

In 2015, Rolling Stone gathered some of the onscreen gang members for a short film The Warriors: The Last Subway Ride Home.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

