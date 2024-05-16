AD
Entertainment News

Cannes crowd “mad” for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ with nearly 8-minute standing O

todayMay 16, 2024

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth were on hand at Cannes International Film Festival Wednesday, where the audience clapped theirs for the stars’ new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

According to video from Deadline, when the screening ended at the famed Grand Theatre Lumière, what followed was a seven-minute, 50-second ovation for the prequel film from director George Miller, who was also there with his wife, Mad Max: Fury Road editor Margaret Sixel.

Sixel, who also edited the prequel film, as well as Anya, Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, took part, applauding with the boisterous crowd.

Miller told the appreciative crowd, “Thank you. We worked very hard on this film, and it is very interesting to see what you make of it.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters on May 24, a day after Hemsworth receives the 2,781st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

