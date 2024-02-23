AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“Can’t Get Enough” of Japan: JLo gives twins trip for 16th birthday

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Norman Jean Roy

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins, Max and Emme, turned 16 on February 22, and to mark the milestone, their mom gave them a trip to Japan.

JLo took to Instagram on February 23 to share a video of her and the kids on their getaway. The “Can’t Get Enough” singer is seen alongside Max and Emme as they enjoy a tea ceremony, eat ramen and sushi, attend an immersive digital art installation, visit temples and, um, cuddle baby pigs.

The twins are also each pictured with fan-favorite anime characters from Pokémon and One Piece.

“Happy birthday to my coconuts,” Jennifer wrote at the end of the video. “I love you.”

Lopez’s song “Hummingbird,” off her new album, This Is Me… Now, plays in the background. “‘Cause you help me be the best version of me/ And all I wanna do is help you be the best version of you,” she sings in the song.

Jennifer, who’s married to Ben Affleck, shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Earlier this week, Jennifer added second shows in Miami, Toronto and New York City to her This Is Me … Now tour, which kicks off June 26 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%