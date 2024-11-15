AD
Can’t lose? ﻿’Friday Night Light﻿s’﻿ reboot reportedly in the works

todayNovember 15, 2024

Bill Records/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Much like Texas, it seems like reboots are also forever.

According to Variety, Universal Television is working on bringing back the high school football drama Friday Night Lights with a new storyline and characters.

The original Friday Night Lights show ran from 2006 to 2011 and centered around the fictional Dillon Panthers high school football team in West Texas. It was inspired by the 1990 book of the same name and its 2004 film adaptation, both of which were about the real-life Permian High School Panthers of Odessa, Texas.

The show starred Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, coach of the Dillon Panthers and, in later seasons, the school’s crosstown rivals, the East Dillon Lions. Connie Britton, who also starred in the FNL film, played Eric’s wife and Dillon High faculty member, Tami Taylor.

Among those who portrayed the players and students were Zach Gilford, Taylor KitschScott Porter, Minka Kelly, Gaius Charles and Adrianne Palicki, as well as Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons in early breakout roles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

