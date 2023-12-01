Cape Cod, Mass. resort offering Taylor-themed Afternoon SwifTEA for singer’s birthday month

Kelly Cronin

On December 13, Swifties everywhere will celebrate two things: Taylor Swift‘s 34th birthday, and the release of The Eras Tour concert film to streaming platforms. And one luxury resort is capitalizing on those two events by offering the perfect ways for fans to celebrate.

The Wequasset Resort & Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is offering guests an Afternoon SwifTEA experience on December 15, 22, 27, and 29 at 2:30 p.m. Fans can sip tea and munch on finger sandwiches and sweet treats while dressing up in Taylor-themed accessories like pink boas, sequined jackets and tiaras. Each table has a Polaroid camera to help you capture the moment, and everyone will receive a friendship bracelet.

All the tea flavors are named after Taylor albums and songs, including Red hibiscus tea, “Picture to Burn” fireside spice, “You Need to Calm Down” Marrakesh mint, “Cardigan” bread pudding flavor and Evermore sugar plum white tea. The treat selection also includes Taylor’s famous Chai Sugar cookies.

Best of all, while you’re enjoying your tea and goodies, The Eras Tour concert film will be screened for you. The whole experience will set you back $65. Hey, it’s cheaper than a concert ticket, right?

You can make reservations for the tea via Open Table now, and view the entire menu online.