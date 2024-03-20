Captain America and Black Panther go retro and toe-to-toe in video game ‘1943: Rise of Hydra’

Marvel Entertainment/Epic Games

On Wednesday, Epic Games and Marvel Entertainment released a trailer for a forthcoming World War II-set video game starring Captain America and Black Panther.

1943: The Rise of Hydra has both super-powered heroes separately hunting for The Eye of Force, a fearsome development made by Hydra, the rogue Nazi deep science division headed by Red Skull in the comics and on the big screen in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

However, Cap is also hunting for the “six-foot cat man with claws that can cut through vibranium alloy” — that is, Azzuri, who wore the warrior-king mantel of Black Panther before his grandson, King T’Challa.

The cinematic trailer shows both heroes on the streets and on the rooftops above Nazi-occupied France until they come face to face on a bridge. “Stand aside,” Cap warns the Wakandan hero. “I do not take orders from ANYONE!” Azzuri howls, before they leap at each other.

According to Marvel, the title features “an ensemble of four heroes playable at different points in the game,” including Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of Cap’s Howling Commandos, and Nanali, an embedded Wakandan spy.

As their “worlds collide,” the characters “must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy,” the company teases.

The title from Epic Games is slated for a 2025 release.

