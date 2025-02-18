AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ soars to #1 at the box office

todayFebruary 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Eli Adé/Marvel

Another superhero has blasted his way to the top of the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the title role, debuted at #1 for the Presidents’ Day weekend, bringing in $100 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Coming in at #2 is another new film, Paddington in Peru, the third film in the Paddington series, which brought in $16 million.

Rounding out the top 5 are last week’s #1, Dog Man, at #3 with $12.6 million, followed by Heart Eyes, which brought in $11 million to land at #4, and the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at #5 with $8.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World – $100 million
2. Paddington In Peru – $16 million
3. Dog Man – $12.6 million
4. Heart Eyes – $11 million
5. Ne Zha 2 – $8.3 million
6. Mufasa: The Lion King– $5.2 million
7. Love Hurts – $4.75 million
8. One of Them Days – $3.35 million
9. Companion – $2.14 million
10. Becoming Led Zeppelin – $2.13 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%