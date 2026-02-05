AD
National News

Car crashes into LA grocery store; 3 dead, several hurt: Officials

todayFebruary 5, 2026

In this screen grab from a video, first responders are shown at the scene after a car crashed into a market in Los Angeles, on Feb. 5, 2026. (KABC)

(LOS ANGELES) — At least three people were killed and six others were hurt when a car crashed into a grocery store in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

It appears the driver — a woman who’s about 70 years old — lost control of her car, hitting a bicyclist and then crashing into the market, LA fire officials said.

The crash is being investigated as accidental, not intentional, officials said.

It appears some victims were trapped under the car, officials said.

Six people were injured: two suffered serious or critical injuries; two had minor or moderate injuries; and two declined to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

The driver is being evaluated and is speaking with officers, officials said.

