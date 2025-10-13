AD
Rev Rock Report

Carlos Santana denies ‘fabricated comments’ about Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl halftime show

todayOctober 13, 2025

Guitarist Carlos Santana performs with his band during the Jazz Open in Stuttgart, Germany, 16 July 2016. The event took place on Stuttgart’s central Schlossplatz. Photo: Christoph Schmidt/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Carlos Santana wants everyone to know he has no problem with Bad Bunny being the Super Bowl halftime show headliner.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has issued a statement after false reports circulated on the internet that claimed he criticized the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny as the 2026 headliner.

“I congratulate and celebrate Bad Bunny’s success and his position right now with the world and with the Super Bowl,” read the statement. “I feel total oneness with what he’s doing because we are here to utilize art to complement and bring the world closer to harmony and oneness.”

“However, we’re living in a time of fear, division, separation, superiority and inferiority. Fear is the flavor right now,” he continued. “Fear is what motivates ignorant people to put words in my mouth – saying that I didn’t want Bad Bunny to be represented at the Super Bowl. I never said that, nor would I ever.”

“Just to be clear, my heart is in total harmony with Bad Bunny, and I celebrate his success, his triumph and his phenomenal achievement. Anything other than that is coming from people’s ignorance,” he added.

Santana noted that those who believe the “fabricated comments” out there about Bad Bunny “are not in harmony with themselves.”

“The people who make up such things – I invite them to do something more creative with their energy,” he said. “If you’re going to create a dialogue, create a dialogue for America of unity, harmony and oneness. Lord knows we need it right now.”

“In conclusion, let me say this: Santana is all about bringing unity, harmony, oneness, hope, courage, enthusiasm, light, spirit and soul,” the statement concluded. “Peace in your heart, peace in your mind, peace in your family. We are one – peace on Earth!”

