Carlos Santana postpones San Antonio show after suffering from dehydration

Carlos Santana was forced to postpone his show in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday night, as manager Michael Vrionis explained that the guitar great had been taken to the hospital for observation. It was later determined that he was suffering from dehydration.

“Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration,” Vrionis said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”

He added, “He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon.”

Santana is currently on his Oneness tour, which kicked off April 16. Fans with tickets are being urged to hold on to them for use at the rescheduled date.

Santana’s next show is scheduled for Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas.