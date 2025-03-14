AD
Rev Rock Report

Carlos Santana releases ‘Stranger in Moscow’ from upcoming album, ‘Sentient’

todayMarch 14, 2025

Candid Records

Carlos Santana has shared another track from his upcoming album, Sentient.

The latest release is a tribute to the late Michael Jackson, with a live instrumental version of  “Stranger in Moscow,” a track from the King of Pop’s 1995 album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1.

Santana originally recorded the track in 2007 with producer and drummer Narada Michael Walden’s band.

“Narada knew that I loved the song, so he arranged it with his band,” Santana shares. “I showed up and we played it with no rehearsal.”

He adds, “I’m basically singing it with my guitar. I’m visualizing Michael Jackson and what he would do – I got pretty close. I think when Michael listened to it, wherever he is, he smiled and said, ‘Yeah, that’s it.’”

“Stranger in Moscow” is available now via digital outlets.

Sentient, dropping March 28, features 11 tracks, including three previously unreleased songs. The album features collaborations with Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, Italian pianist Paolo Rustichelli, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Cindy Blackman Santana.

Sentient is available for preorder now.

Written by: ABC News

