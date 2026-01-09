Carlos Santana’s Milagro Foundation reaches new milestone

Carlos Santana performs onstage during the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana has revealed that the Milagro Foundation, which he founded 25 years ago, has reached a new milestone.

The foundation, named after the Spanish word for miracle, is dedicated to supporting the world’s most vulnerable children and has now distributed just over $10 million to underserved communities.

“The Milagro Foundation is a way of giving back and making a difference in the lives of children who represent our future,” Santana says. “It is an honor to witness the resilience of these young people and to provide the tools they need to succeed.”

Money raised by the Milagro Foundation supports efforts in three areas: educational advancement, holistic wellness and creative expression. Santana has helped raise money for the nonprofit by donating a portion of the proceeds from concert ticket sales and licensed Santana products to the organization.

Santana will launch a new string of Las Vegas residency dates on Jan. 21 at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He will then launch his 2026 Oneness tour on March 28 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com.

Carlos is also set to be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at the Recording Academy’s 2026 Special Merit Awards Ceremony on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.