Carly Pearce announces deluxe ‘hummingbird’ with ‘No Rain’

Carly Pearce is releasing a deluxe version of her latest album, hummingbird, on March 14.

Titled hummingbird: no rain, no flowers, the 19-track record will feature five brand-new songs, including “No Rain,” which dropped on Friday.

“‘hummingbird’ was my healing journey after ’29.’ I felt like there were a few more songs to be shared before I close this chapter,” Carly shares on Instagram.