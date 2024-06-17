Carly Pearce celebrates full-circle moment in hometown

Kentucky native Carly Pearce recently celebrated a full-circle moment in her hometown.

The “Truck on Fire” singer returned to the venue where she watched John Mayer‘s concert almost two decades ago — but this time, to perform onstage.

“When I was 16 years old, my best friend and I drove down to Rupp Arena to see John Mayer and sat in the very last row of section 223,” Carly recalled in her Instagram carousel‘s caption. “During the show, all I did was wonder what it would be like to play that stage. Fast forward, 18 years later.. my best friend and I went back to our same seats the night I made it to that stage before the show.”

“I play a lot of places, but nothing will ever beat the feeling of playing at home. Thank you, Kentucky,” she added.

Carly’s post featured a photo with her best friend, Kara, in their seat in section 223, and snapshots of her onstage opening for Tim McGraw.

