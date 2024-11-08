AD
Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce + Michael Bublé team for ‘the greatest Christmas song ever’

todayNovember 8, 2024

Background
Disney/Tanner Yeager

For Christmas King Michael Bublé to claim that he’s just recorded “the greatest Christmas song ever,” it’s got to be pretty good, right?

That’s the claim that Michael makes in an Instagram video that shows him and Carly Pearce doing the viral #suspectchallenge: You pretend you’re running from the police while someone else roasts you in an attempt to describe you.

“Suspect won’t wear headphones in the studio because he doesn’t wanna mess up his hair,” Carly says of Michael. “Suspect won’t stop chewing gum, even in a really sad music video,” Michael says of Carly.

The video ends with both of them running and saying, “Suspects just recorded the greatest Christmas song ever.”

Michael, who’s currently serving as a coach on The Voice, wrote in the comments, “Just wait amigos. I don’t think I’ve written something this meaningful since we wrote ‘Home.’ Only broke down 23 times while writing it.”

This won’t be Michael’s first duet with a country star. He previously teamed with Blake Shelton on a duet rendition of Blake’s cover of “Home,” and in 2020 sang with Dolly Parton on her original holiday tune, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”

No word yet on the title of Carly and Michael’s song, the release date or whether or not it’s part of a larger holiday project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

