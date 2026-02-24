AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce stares off into the distance at what’s next

todayFebruary 24, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Carly Pearce (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

Is Carly Pearce getting ready to announce her much-anticipated fifth studio album? 

She scrubbed her Instagram account Monday, save for a lone picture of her sitting on the edge of a bed wearing a negligee, staring off into the distance. 

On Tuesday, she announced a benefit via X that promises both her hits and music from her upcoming album. 

The April 6 show at City Winery Nashville will feature an intimate acoustic performance with her full band. Presales start Wednesday for the concert to help Pet Community Center Nashville, which provides affordable vet care and lifesaving services for local pets. 

Of course, Carly fans are familiar with how much she loves her two shih tzus, Johnny and June.

So far she’s released “Church Girl” and her current single, “Dream Come True,” from her upcoming project. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%