Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce’s new single is a ‘Dream Come True’

todayNovember 14, 2025

Carly Pearce’s “A Dream Come True” (Big Machine)

Even though Carly Pearce‘s new single is titled “Dream Come True,” it’s a bittersweet one, as Carly confronts the sacrifices she’s made to cement her success.

“A few years ago, I moved into a house in a quiet cul-de-sac on my own, surrounded by women my age with husbands and growing families,” she wrote on her socials. “It was a reminder of the quiet sacrifices that come with chasing a dream. Mine have looked like missing milestones, living with my personal life on display, and riding the highs and lows of this wild career.”

Carly co-wrote “Dream Come True,” which is the first taste of her upcoming fifth album. 

“I wrote this song about those sacrifices we make when chasing our dreams,” she continues. “If you’ve ever felt that push and pull, know that you’re not alone. Writing this song has allowed me to return to my original dream, to reconnect with my roots and why I first fell in love with singing country music.”

You can check out Carly’s music video for “Dream Come True,” which was shot largely in one take, on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

