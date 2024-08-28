Carole King calls Taylor Swift her “musical granddaughter” on Swifties for Kamala fundraising call

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Swifties for Kamala coalition has no official ties to Taylor Swift, who has yet to endorse a candidate, but it was able to attract two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carole King to its fundraising Zoom call on Aug. 27.

As Variety reports, King was introduced on the call as the “original cat lady” — having posed with a cat on the cover of her iconic 1971 album Tapestry — and told participants that Taylor was her “musical and songwriting granddaughter.” Taylor inducted King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 and called her “the greatest songwriter of all time.”

Variety reports that King also rapped the chorus of “Shake It Off” during the call, which raised more than $100,000. But on a more serious note, King, who described herself as “a political activist for years” and “a volunteer … a door knocker, even as a famous person,” offered advice to the 27,000 participants on how to campaign effectively for your candidate of choice.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was also on the call, and revealed “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and “Karma” are her favorite Taylor Swift songs. According to Variety, she also said, “We’ve got 70 days until the election, and … it is going to be a tough fight ahead. We have lots to do, and dang, there are only 24 hours in a day, or 144 ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Versions).’”