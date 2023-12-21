AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Carole King’s ‘Live in Central Park’ documentary streaming free on Prime Video

todayDecember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Abramorama

Carole King fans who didn’t catch her documentary Home Again: Carole King Live in Central Park can now stream it for free. 

The documentary, which debuted in February exclusively on The Coda Collection, is now available to all Prime Video subscribers, from December 21 to January 2. 

Home Again: Carole King Live in Central Park captures King’s famed 1973 Central Park concert in New York, and features exclusive interviews and never-before-seen performance footage.  The homecoming show, which took place May 26, 1973, was the first concert ever held on Central Park’s Great Lawn.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%