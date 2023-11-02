Carrie Underwood is honored to be nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year

ABC

Being nominated for the coveted CMA Entertainer of the Year award is not something Carrie Underwood takes lightly.

She’s grateful and honored for the nod and opportunity to vie for the award alongside superstars who, like her, have worked tirelessly on their craft.

“It is, I mean, obviously such an honor to be nominated in [the] Entertainer of the Year [category]. Obviously, that’s such a tough category to be in, because there’s just so — I don’t even want to call it competition — there’s just so many hardworking artists out there that are just pouring themselves and their time and their energy and their love and their artistry into what they do,” says Carrie.

“Just to even be in the final category is just absolutely amazing and hopefully, above all, we can all just remember that it’s a celebration of a great year in country music and in our careers as artists,” she shares. “We’ll just see what happens, but definitely excited to be in that category.”

Also nominated for Entertainer of the Year are Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.