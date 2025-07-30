AD
Carrie Underwood kicks off ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 13th consecutive year

todayJuly 30, 2025

You can get your first glimpse of Carrie Underwood‘s new open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football during Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. 

It’s the 13th year in a row the American Idol superstar has been the face and voice of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” 

Carrie’s part of the 2025 version was captured at Resorts World Las Vegas, where she did her residency. 

“We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again,” she says. “As always, [creative director] Tripp [Dixon] and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year. I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

You’ll have your chance Sunday, Sept. 7, before the Ravens/Bills game. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

