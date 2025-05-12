AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Cast announced for Mick Jagger-produced film about Miles Davis

todayMay 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ Craig Sjodin

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is producing a new film about jazz legend Miles Davis, and the cast has just been announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damson Idris, best known for starring in John Singleton’s Netflix drama Snowfall, has been cast to play Davis. French actress Anamaria Vartolomei, who recently appeared in the film Mickey 17, will play French singer/actress Juliette Gréco.

The film follows a 22-year-old Davis on a trip to Paris in 1949, where he falls for Gréco. Per the description, “what begins as an intimate affair blossoms into a profound connection between two young artists — just before they became cultural legends.”

Jagger has been producing films since he started his company Jagged Films in 1991. He also co-produced the 2014 James Brown biopic Get On Up.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%