Mike FM Music News

Catch Lady Gaga’s ‘Disease,’ first music from upcoming album

todayOctober 25, 2024

Lady Gaga‘s new era has officially arrived.

After releasing Harlequin, the companion album to her Joker film, Gaga has now dropped “Disease,” the first single from her next “official” album.  It was reported that the album was coming out in February, but her record label says it’s due “Spring 2025.”

There’s a lyric video for the track out now; it’s not clear when an official video will be out. She posted a teaser on Instagram that shows her running away from someone following her in a car.

In the upbeat, electro-pop, somewhat sinister-sounding song, Gaga sings, “I could play the doctor/ I can cure your disease/ If you were a sinner/ I could make you believe/ Lay you down like 123/ Eyes roll back in ecstasy/ I can smell your sickness/ I can cure ya, cure your disease.”

Gaga had previously said that her fiancé Michael Polansky encouraged her to make LG7 a pop album, and in fact, he co-wrote the song with her, Andrew Watt and producer Cirkut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

