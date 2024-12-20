Catch Trisha Yearwood on CBS’ ‘National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony’

Trisha Yearwood will perform “My Favorite Things” on Friday’s 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Other acts tapped for the star-studded holiday special include James Taylor, The War And Treaty and Trombone Shorty.

Trisha’s been busy this year with other holiday shows. She recently co-hosted and performed on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas and was featured alongside Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Neil Geraldo and more on PBS’ documentary Rockin’ Around, which chronicles Brenda Lee‘s life, music and storied career.