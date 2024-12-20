AD
Buck Country Music News

Catch Trisha Yearwood on CBS’ ‘National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony’

todayDecember 20, 2024

Disney/Connie Chornuk

Trisha Yearwood will perform “My Favorite Things” on Friday’s 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Other acts tapped for the star-studded holiday special include James Taylor, The War And Treaty and Trombone Shorty

Trisha’s been busy this year with other holiday shows. She recently co-hosted and performed on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas and was featured alongside Keith Urban, Pat BenatarNeil Geraldo and more on PBS’ documentary Rockin’ Around, which chronicles Brenda Lee‘s life, music and storied career.

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

