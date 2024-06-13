AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Catherine Laga‘aia to play Moana in live-action film

todayJune 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Laga‘aia, Cravalho – Disney

The wait is over for fans of Disney’s Moana: It has been revealed that 17-year-old Catherine Laga’aia will play the Polynesian princess in the live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated classic, due in theaters July 10, 2026.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said the Sydney, Australia, native. “I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Disney also announced that joining Laga’aia and her previously announced co-star, Dwayne Johnson, will be New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portraying Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and New Zealander Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala.

One of the executive producers of the film is Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, on the small screen and in this summer’s animated feature Moana 2.

She told ABC Audio, “I feel really grateful to have played Moana and to continue to play her, as well. And it makes me really happy that she continues to live on in these different iterations. She’s honestly kind of getting her own ‘Moana universe,’ which makes me happy.”

She adds, “I know how much it meant to me to have this film and how important that representation was to see on screen in an animated sense. So I’m really grateful to pass that baton to the next person … in the live action-film.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%