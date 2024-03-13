AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Catherine O’Hara says ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel will include callback of famous musical scene

todayMarch 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Beetlejuice co-stars Michael Keaton and O’Hara — Disney/Stewart Cook

Tim Burton‘s 1988 film Beetlejuice introduced a new audience to Harry Belafonte‘s Calypso classics, including “Jump in the Line (Shake Señora)” and “Sweetheart from Venezuela,” but it’s arguably the movie’s tribute to “Day-O (Banana Boat Song)” that most fans associate with the film.

On Kelly Ripa‘s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa Catherine O’Hara says fans hoping for a callback in the forthcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are in luck. “‘Day-O’ is in the movie,” she confirms.

The original sequence has two ghosts played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis trying in vain to terrify guests during a dinner party thrown by their former home’s new owners, including O’Hara, by possessing guests to perform the song.

O’Hara said Burton “was in that same state of mind” for the sequel. “Real free and fun,” she added.

She also teased of her onscreen stepdaughter Lydia, again played by Winona Ryder, “God bless her, looks the same. She looks beautiful, beautiful skin.”

And as for Ryder’s daughter in the film, Astrid? “Jenna Ortega‘s great,” O’Hara enthused. “Love her. What a cool young woman. Wow.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters September 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%