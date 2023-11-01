CBS reportedly spinning up ‘After Midnight’ to replace Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’

Getty Images

The Eye Network has its eye on replacing its The Late Late Show with James Corden with a reboot of the Comedy Central show @midnight, as previously reported. On Wednesday, Deadline reported CBS is really getting the gears turning.

Originally hosted by Chris Hardwick, @midnight ran from 2013 to 2017 and had the Talking Dead host putting viral video-related questions to a series of comedians.

While the network is officially mum, the trade says CBS has tapped original @midnight showrunner Jack Martin to run After Midnight with The Challenge: USA and The Wheel veteran Eric Pierce.

Further, Deadline says, the network auditioned three potential hosts last week: female stand-up and writer Taylor Tomlinson; Daily Show writing veteran and comic X Mayo; and the sole male of the trio, comic Ricky Velez, who appeared in Pete Davidson‘s The King of Staten Island.

The show is slated to debut in the 12:30 a.m. slot early in 2024.