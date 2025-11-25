AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Riley Green’s Duck Club bourbon

todayNovember 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Riley Green performs on ABC’s ‘CMA Fest presented by SoFi’ (Disney/Connie Cornuk)

Riley Green has just been announced as a co-founder of Duck Club bourbon, and it might be the perfect thing for you to drink if your Thanksgiving weekend plans include hunting.

As Southern Living reports, Riley says the bourbon is “made for the people who feel at home in the wild—and for anyone who appreciates quality built on authenticity, tradition, and respect for the land.” That’s not just lip service: The brand is actively supporting the conservation of North America’s wetlands.

“I spend as much time as I can outdoors; the sport and the lifestyle around it are a big part of who I am,” Riley said in his statement to Southern Living. He added, “I’m proud to be a part of a brand that honors the lifestyle I love.”

You can purchase the bourbon in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, though not in Riley’s home state of Alabama. You can also buy it in online in 42 states via Duck Club’s website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%