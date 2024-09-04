AD
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by visiting the characters’ favorite haunts

todaySeptember 4, 2024

While the show Friends was shot in Los Angeles, it was set in New York City, and in an effort to help fans celebrate the show turning 30, On Location Tours is focusing on the fan-favorite sitcom.

On Sept. 22 — the show’s actual 30th birthday — the company that lets fans see some of their favorite real-life movie and TV locations will showcase the city Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe called home.

Starting at 12 p.m. that day, On Location is promising “an unforgettable journey through the city that became the show’s unofficial seventh character.”

According to the ad copy, “Led by a charismatic local actor tour guide … stops on the tour include the famous Friends Apartment Building in Greenwich Village and the Lucille Lortel Theater, where Joey Tribbiani once starred in a memorable off-Broadway production.”

Along the way, nearly 60 other TV and movie locations will be pointed out.

The tour guide will also conduct a Friends trivia contest for you and those who will always be there for you.

“The Friends 30th Anniversary is a milestone we couldn’t miss celebrating,” said Erin Miller, PR & marketing manager at On Location Tours. “Friends has left an unforgettable mark on New York City, and we’re thrilled to bring fans closer to the locations that played a pivotal role in the show.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

