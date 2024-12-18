Céline Dion remembers late husband on their 30th anniversary

PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Imagescelie

Céline Dion is celebrating what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary with her late husband, René Angélil.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 56, took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to mark the day 30 years prior that she and Angélil said “I do” in an extravagant 1994 wedding in Montreal, Canada.

Posting a photo from their wedding, she wrote, “You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour!”

Céline signed the post not just from her, but from the three sons she shared with Angélil: René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14.

Angélil, who also served as Céline’s longtime manager, died in January 2016 after a yearslong battle with throat cancer. He was 73.

Céline opened up about her life and career in the hit documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which was released in June. In it, she also detailed her life with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder.