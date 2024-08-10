AD
Mike FM Music News

Celine Dion’s management decries Trump campaign’s use of “My Heart Will Go On”

todayAugust 10, 2024

An election year means rallies, and rallies mean music, and music usually means artists complaining about candidates using their songs without permission. On Aug. 10, one artist issued a statement criticizing a candidate’s use of her signature song — even though she’s Canadian and can’t vote in the election.

A message on Celine Dion‘s Instagram posted Saturday reads, “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.”

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the statement continued.

The statement then concluded, with no small amount of shade, “…And really, THAT song?”

If you want to watch Celine performing “My Heart Will Go On” in a place other than a Trump/Vance rally, she’s compiled a new YouTube playlist of all her greatest live performances over the years, including her 2017 20th anniversary performance of the Titanic theme at the Billboard Music Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

