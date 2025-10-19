AD
Central US states under severe thunderstorm watch

todayOctober 19, 2025

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — At least four U.S. states are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued the watch for northwest Arkansas, southeast Kansas, southern Missouri and eastern Oklahoma until 6 p.m. CT. The storm is expected to bring hail and damaging winds.

Wind speeds could reach 75 miles per hour and hail might be as large as 1.5 inches in diameter, according to the forecast.

Most of these areas have seen growing drought conditions over the last two months, so one to two inches of rain expected across the area will be much needed and welcomed to these areas. However, some localized flash flooding will be possible.

The rain will reach from the Florida Panhandle up to the eastern Great Lakes Sunday by the afternoon.

While the severe threat is expected to be lower, some storms capable of producing strong winds and large hail are possible for the central Gulf Coast, as well as from northern North Carolina and eastern Kentucky up to western New York.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

