Chadwick Boseman honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chadwick Boseman is the latest actor to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late Black Panther actor received a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday and was honored by his widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, as well as director Ryan Coogler and Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Boseman died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

The actor was best known for portraying T’Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. He also earned accolades and critical acclaim for his roles in 21 Bridges, Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In her tribute to Boseman on Thursday, Davis, Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, called her late co-star a “castle.”

“Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we’re all in search of, which is meaning,” she said. “I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hoped all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest. And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose.”

She added, “This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven.”

Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther in 2018, recalled the actor’s “fearless and firm yet gentle” leadership.

He also called Boseman “ageless,” saying that he “never really knew how old he was until I went to one of his birthday parties.”

“Chad felt thousands of years old,” Coogler continued. “He was that calm and that wise. It was a very unnerving feeling to be around him.”

Ledward Boseman, who accepted the star on behalf of her late husband, took the stage last to share a few words.

“Chad taught all of us a great deal,” she said. “His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world.”

Also in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony were Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. In addition, Boseman’s brothers Derrick L. Boseman and Kevin Boseman attended the Walk of Fame ceremony to honor their late sibling.