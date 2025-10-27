AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Chainsaw Man’ is #1 at the box office; ‘Springsteen’ fails to deliver

todayOctober 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ movie poster (Sony/Crunchyroll)

Anime reigned supreme at the box office this weekend, with the film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc cutting down the competition to take the number one spot with $17.2 million.

The film is a sequel to the Chainsaw Man TV series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto‘s manga series of the same name. It beat out the week’s two other big releases – Regretting You and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Regretting You, based on the Colleen Hoover novel, came in at number three with a better than expected $12.8 million, while the Jeremy Allen White-starring Deliver Me From Nowhere failed to deliver with $9.1 million for the number four spot. 

Last week’s number one film, Black Phone 2, dropped to the number two spot this week with $13 million. Tron: Ares rounded out the top five with $4.9 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $17.2 million
2. Black Phone 2 — $13 million
3. Regretting You — $12.8 million
4. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere — $9.1 million
5. Tron: Ares — $4.9 million
6. Good Fortune — $3.1 million
7. Shelby Oaks — $2.35 million
8. One Battle After Another — $2.3 million
9. Roofman — $2 million
10. Truth & Treason — $933,075

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%