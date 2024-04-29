‘Challengers’ aces the competition with $15 million box office debut

MGM

Challengers, Luca Guadagnino‘s romantic tennis drama starring Zendaya, opened in first place at the domestic box office, grabbing an estimated $15 million. The film added an estimated $10 million overseas, for a global tally of $25 million.

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s other release, Dune: Part Two, crossed $700 million at the global box office.

The faith-based drama Unsung Hero finished a distant second at the North American box office, earning an estimated $7.75 million in its opening weekend, followed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, delivering an estimated $7.2 million in its fifth week of release. The latest film set in the so-called Godzilla Monsterverse has racked up $181.7 million domestically and $519.4 million worldwide.

Last week’s top film, Civil War, dropped to fourth place, grossing an estimated $7 million in its third week of release. The film has grabbed $56.2 million in North America thus far and $86.2 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the horror film Abigail, earning an estimated $5.3 million for a domestic total of $56.2 million. Worldwide, Abigail has scared up $28.6 million.