Entertainment News

Channing Tatum praying for a Gambit movie following success of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

todayAugust 9, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

As most fans know, Channing Tatum tried to star in a movie about the X-Men hero Gambit for four years. The project dissolved in 2019 when ABC News’ parent company, Disney, bought Fox.

However, Tatum tells Variety that after his mealy mouthed mutant’s surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s looking to the Almighty to spin off his appearance into his own film.

“I sure hope so,” Tatum told the trade’s Marc Malkin when asked if he’d suit up in his own movie.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” he said at the Thursday premiere of his new movie Blink Twice in Hollywood.

Channing pleaded, “Write it into existence, my friend. Please.”

Tatum said that “of course” both Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger are well aware of his wish. “I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years,” Tatum insisted. “It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

Channing recently profusely thanked Ryan Reynolds for giving him the chance to finally realize his superhero dreams on screen. More recently, the Magic Mike star also posted footage of his training for the movie’s climactic fight scene.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

