Chappell Roan calls ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ look ‘one of my fav we’ve EVER done’

Courtesy Paramount+

Chappell Roan‘s guest judge turn on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is streaming now on Paramount+, and she’s raving about the look she created for the appearance.

For her spot as a special guest judge, Chappell turned herself into an inflatable doll, wearing a plastic suit with a spot on the belly marked “Inflate here.” Fake yellow hair and heavy eye makeup completed the ensemble.

She captioned a series of Instagram photos of the outfit, “I’VE BEEN WAITING to share this for soooo long im so happy what a dream come true!!! One of my fav looks we’ve EVER done <3 the outfit itself actually inflated just like the real thing."

“I love watching @rupaulsdragrace so much,” she continued. “thank you for having me it was so amazing @rupaulofficial i am the luckiest girl in the world.”

The official Instagram for RuPaul’s Drag Race posted a clip of Chappell’s appearance, in which she refers to herself as “your favorite extra-special guest judge’s favorite extra-special guest judge.”

Other judges on this season include Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Colman Domingo and Kate Beckinsale.