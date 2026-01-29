Chappell Roan, Carole King & more to present at the Grammy Awards

CBS Presents The 68th Grammy Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, it will be the Chappell, Charli and Carole show.

Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carole King are among the presenters during the telecast, in addition to Wicked star Jeff Goldblum, SNL’s Marcello Hernández, comedian Nikki Glaser, country star Lainey Wilson, rapper Q-Tip, and actresses/singers Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor.

Harry Styles and “Anxiety” rapper Doechii were previously announced as presenters for the show, which airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday.

As previously reported, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren and Justin Bieber are among the performers on the show. In 2027, the Grammys will move to ABC.